Aqib Javed 'likely to become' Pakistan's white-ball head coach

LAHORE: Former Pakistani fast bowler Aqib Javed is likely to be appointed as the head coach of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket team, sources said on Sunday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering him for the role in the upcoming matches against Zimbabwe and beyond, as per the insiders.

A decision in this regard is expected soon, they added.

This development comes in the wake of Gary Kirsten’s resignation as head coach ahead of the ongoing Australia tour, which created a significant gap in the coaching structure.

In Kirsten’s absence, red ball Head Coach Jason Gillespie was appointed as interim coach for the limited-overs matches down under.

Javed, who is currently serving as a member of PCB’s selection committee, has emerged as the leading candidate due to his extensive coaching experience, including successful stints with domestic teams and franchise cricket.

His expertise and familiarity with Pakistan’s cricketing structure make him a strong choice as the team prepares for an intense international schedule.

Pakistan’s packed cricket schedule includes white-ball matches against Zimbabwe comprising three ODIs and three T20Is from 24 November to 5 December.

This will be followed by three-match T20I and ODI series and two Test matches against South Africa from 10 December to 7 January.

Kirsten’s departure earlier this month was reportedly due to differences with the PCB over various issues. He was unwilling to stay in Pakistan as required by his contract and preferred to join the team only shortly before series or tours.

He had also failed to ensure his availability during and after the Champions Cup despite being reminded of his mandatory availability for 11 months as required by his contract with the board.

Kirsten further insisted on influencing central contract categories. He even threatened to withdraw from the Australia tour unless the PCB addressed the contract issues of mental performance coach David Reid.

The PCB’s decision to restructure the selection committee also became a point of contention.

The revamped committee no longer includes head coaches or the team captain. The five-member panel comprises Javed, Aleem Dar, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, and Hassan Cheema.