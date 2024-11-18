Ustad Hamid urges youth to embrace classical, contemporary music

Renowned Pakistani classical singer and heir to the Patiala Gharana, Ustad Hamid Ali Khan. — Reporter

DALLAS, TEXAS: Renowned Pakistani classical singer and heir to the Patiala Gharana, Ustad Hamid Ali Khan wants youngsters to listen to contemporary and classical music both.

Speaking to Geo News, Ustad Hamid, who has received two prestigious national honours, said: “My message is to listen to both contemporary and classical music.

Modern music has its charm, but true music stems from years of dedication and practice. To appreciate it, one must listen and understand its depth."

“I am working on creating music that resonates with the younger generation, gradually helping them understand the significance of classical music. It is essential to introduce them to genres like ghazal, thumri, and other classical forms.”

He stressed the need for government and cultural institutions to play a more active role in fostering the true essence of music so that the new generation can distinguish between quality and mediocre music.

The musician also urged the government to provide greater support and patronage to these initiatives.