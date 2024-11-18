 
Geo News

Ustad Hamid urges youth to embrace classical, contemporary music

"Modern music has its charm, but true music stems from years of dedication and practice," says musician

By
Raja Zahid Akhtar Khanazada
|

November 18, 2024

Renowned Pakistani classical singer and heir to the Patiala Gharana, Ustad Hamid Ali Khan. — Reporter
Renowned Pakistani classical singer and heir to the Patiala Gharana, Ustad Hamid Ali Khan. — Reporter

DALLAS, TEXAS: Renowned Pakistani classical singer and heir to the Patiala Gharana, Ustad Hamid Ali Khan wants youngsters to listen to contemporary and classical music both.

Speaking to Geo News, Ustad Hamid, who has received two prestigious national honours, said: “My message is to listen to both contemporary and classical music.

Modern music has its charm, but true music stems from years of dedication and practice. To appreciate it, one must listen and understand its depth."

“I am working on creating music that resonates with the younger generation, gradually helping them understand the significance of classical music. It is essential to introduce them to genres like ghazal, thumri, and other classical forms.”

He stressed the need for government and cultural institutions to play a more active role in fostering the true essence of music so that the new generation can distinguish between quality and mediocre music.

The musician also urged the government to provide greater support and patronage to these initiatives.

WATCH: Mishi Khan falls off sofa during live show while taking selfie video
WATCH: Mishi Khan falls off sofa during live show while taking selfie
Actor Hania Aamir reveals her marriage plan
Actor Hania Aamir reveals her marriage plan
Renowned producer of 'Bakra Qistoon Pe' passes away in Dallas video
Renowned producer of 'Bakra Qistoon Pe' passes away in Dallas
UK Parliament honours Mahira Khan for contributions to cinema, culture
UK Parliament honours Mahira Khan for contributions to cinema, culture
Anushka Sharma posts heartwarming photo on Virat Kohli's 36th birthday
Anushka Sharma posts heartwarming photo on Virat Kohli's 36th birthday
Aima Baig's viral mashup of beloved tracks garners massive fan praise video
Aima Baig's viral mashup of beloved tracks garners massive fan praise
Showpiece World Culture Festival concludes with dazzling musical concert video
Showpiece World Culture Festival concludes with dazzling musical concert
World Culture Festival: Singers pay tribute to Pakistani music
World Culture Festival: Singers pay tribute to Pakistani music