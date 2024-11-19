Prince Harry's happiness soars without Meghan Markle at his side: Expert

Prince Harry’s happiness soars without Meghan Markle at his side

Prince Harry appeared happier and more confident as he continued his solo appearances at the Grey Cup match in Vancouver without his wife, Meghan Markle.



According to royal expert and biographer, Hugo Vickers, the Duke of Sussex, who often appears “meek” when he is with the Duchess, seems to thrive in her absence.

Praising the Duke’s solo efforts, the expert further noted that Harry “excels” when focusing on sports and charitable work, rather than promoting what he calls "California speak," seemingly “dictated” to him by Meghan.

"We've seen Prince Harry make several appearances without Meghan recently,” Vickers told The Sun. "Of course it's what he does terribly well when he's doing things with football, Invictus games and sport.”

"He's much better at that frankly than when he's sort of talking what I might call California speak, which seems to have been dictated to him by Meghan,” he added.

The expert continued: "So I commend every time he appears, I must say, and I'm sure he's very popular. It's a good thing that he does it so whether he's sort of forging you know some sort of return to the old Harry."

He went on to say, "I do think that when they're together she seems to be the one who's sort of moving the dialogue on.

"She seems to be the one with the voice and he seems to be sort of meekly following in her wake. And you know he may not like that so much."