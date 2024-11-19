 
King Charles still learning 'lessons' from Kate Middleton

November 19, 2024

King Charles has reportedly admitted that he was still learning lessons from his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as their cancer battles 'drew' them 'closer.'

The OK! Magazine, citing royal insiders, has reported “Charles used to seem like a very standoffish guy — and he didn’t do much to make himself more likable or accessible to the public.”

However, as Kate Middleton ‘loves spending time with him’, she has been giving Charles a little nudge recently to let his guard down and provide the world with a glimpse of the Charles she admires.

“He’s listened and told those closest to him that, even at his age, he’s still learning lessons from Kate,” the royal source claimed.

“The truth is, behind the scenes, Charles was always pretty down-to-earth. For example, he just loves being in nature, which is something he and Kate have in common. He also loves to cook and swim, and he adores his grandchildren,” the royal source spilled.

The insider further claimed King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer battles have also strengthened their relationship.

