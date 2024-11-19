King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William snub Harry and Meghan Markle yet again

King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William snub Harry and Meghan

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton have apparently snubbed Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle yet again, it has been claimed.

The Closer, citing royal insiders, has reported that the California-based royal couple have not received an invitation to join the royal family at Sandringham for a second year in a row.

The insider told the media outlet, “There hasn’t been an invitation extended to join the royal family at Sandringham this year. It’s not surprising as they didn’t expect an invite.”

The source further claimed, “And even if one had been offered, they would likely decline. They were also invited to spend Christmas with the Spencers at Althorp, but had to turn it down.”

It comes days after Meghan and Harry also missed out on Remembrance events in the UK, which were attended by King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton and other senior members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 and moved to US where they are currently living with their kids Archie and Lilibet.