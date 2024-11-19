 
Geo News

King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William snub Harry and Meghan Markle yet again

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in US with their kids Archie and Lilibet

By
Web Desk
|

November 19, 2024

King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William snub Harry and Meghan
King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William snub Harry and Meghan 

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton have apparently snubbed Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle yet again, it has been claimed.

The Closer, citing royal insiders, has reported that the California-based royal couple have not received an invitation to join the royal family at Sandringham for a second year in a row.

The insider told the media outlet, “There hasn’t been an invitation extended to join the royal family at Sandringham this year. It’s not surprising as they didn’t expect an invite.”

The source further claimed, “And even if one had been offered, they would likely decline. They were also invited to spend Christmas with the Spencers at Althorp, but had to turn it down.”

It comes days after Meghan and Harry also missed out on Remembrance events in the UK, which were attended by King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton and other senior members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 and moved to US where they are currently living with their kids Archie and Lilibet.

Kate Middleton feels under pressure amid Prince William's pleas
Kate Middleton feels under pressure amid Prince William's pleas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle solo appearances: Expert makes shocking analysis
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle solo appearances: Expert makes shocking analysis
Paul Mescal gets honest about meeting King Charles
Paul Mescal gets honest about meeting King Charles
Prince William gives firm instructions to Kate Middleton amid Royal comeback video
Prince William gives firm instructions to Kate Middleton amid Royal comeback
Snoop Dogg breaks down in tears over a heartbreaking decision on 'The Voice' video
Snoop Dogg breaks down in tears over a heartbreaking decision on 'The Voice'
Prince Harry makes major announcement after Kate Middleton, William's security breach
Prince Harry makes major announcement after Kate Middleton, William's security breach
Kaley Cuoco slams parenting critics: 'Stop mom shaming'
Kaley Cuoco slams parenting critics: 'Stop mom shaming'
Hugh Grant shares wild truth about parenting
Hugh Grant shares wild truth about parenting