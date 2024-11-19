Prince Harry puts Meghan Markle relationship under scrutiny with new move

Prince Harry has reignited speculations about his marital life with Meghan Markle after he was spotted beaming with happiness at the Grey Cup in Canada with the Duchess.



Meanwhile, Meghan spent time some solo time in Los Angeles, supporting entrepreneur Kadi Lee's haircare line launch for Highbrow Hippie.

The couple has sparked curiosity with their recent solo outings, marking a shift in their public appearances since their Colombia trip, noted a body language expert.

Speaking with The Mirror after Harry’s Canada trip, body language expert Judi James observed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s solo appearances lack the usual romantic gestures.

"Harry and Meghan's relationship seems to have evolved from a totally twinned one, where their body language was confined to appearances as a matching, complimentary and very royal-looking double act, to one that resembles the shape of a letter Y; joined and twinned at the base but also separating into two individuals moving into two rather separate professional directions,” she said.

“Theirs has always been laid out as a love story with a romantic core and seeing them alone still tends to create a look of a lost limb, thanks to their previously constant love of touch, tie-signs and other PDAs to provide a touching narrative that the world enjoys watching,” James added.

The expert continued: "The recent 'base of the Y' appearance was a rather formal and regal video appearance where Meghan threw Harry constant affectionate-looking glances to register besotted encouragement while he spoke, and Harry, more formally, failed to respond in kind apart from one rather rigidly extended arm placed around his wife's back on the cue of the word 'together'.

"The message was clearly one of ongoing bonds and togetherness but for fans of the Harry and Meghan passionately romantic body language rituals it was rather thin gruel.

“It will be sad for their fans if, despite their marriage being enduringly strong and loving, they have made a decision to tone down the PDAs."



