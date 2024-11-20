Prince Harry's failure to register Meghan Markle's affections sparks sadness

Prince Harry’s failure to respond to his wife’s affections have just been pointed out by experts.

body language expert Judi James made these comments while speaking to The Mirror.

All observations have been made following Meghan’s appearance in a video appearance with her husband.

According to Ms James, “Harry and Meghan's relationship seems to have evolved from a totally twinned one, where their body language was confined to appearances as a matching, complimentary and very royal-looking double act, to one that resembles the shape of a letter Y.”

“Joined and twinned at the base but also separating into two individuals moving into two rather separate professional directions,” she noted.

She also mentioned how different this is from the past because, “Theirs has always been laid out as a love story with a romantic core and seeing them alone still tends to create a look of a lost limb, thanks to their previously constant love of touch, tie-signs and other PDAs to provide a touching narrative that the world enjoys watching.”

Hence while “the recent 'base of the Y' appearance was a rather formal and regal video appearance where Meghan threw Harry constant affectionate-looking glances to register besotted encouragement while he spoke,” the Duke “more formally, failed to respond in kind apart from one rather rigidly extended arm placed around his wife's back on the cue of the word 'together'”

“The message was clearly one of ongoing bonds and togetherness but for fans of the Harry and Meghan passionately romantic body language rituals it was rather thin gruel.”

“It will be sad for their fans if, despite their marriage being enduringly strong and loving, they have made a decision to tone down the PDAs,” she noted before signing off.