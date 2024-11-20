 
Lucasfilm and Disney drop exciting news about 'Star Wars Visions: Volume 3'

Lucasfilm and Disney unveil a jaw-dropping update about ‘Star Wars Visions: Volume 3’ that has fans buzzing

News Desk
November 20, 2024

Lucasfilm and Disney recently confirmed the renewal of the famous animated anthology series Star Wars Visions: Volume 3.

Revealing the 2025 release window for the third installment, the news was shared on the first day of Disney’s two-day Content Showcase in Singapore, per Deadline

Volume three of Star Wars Visions will feature nine new animated shorts from Japanese anime studios.

The studios involved in bringing the film to Japan are David Production, Kinema Citrus, Kamikaze Douga + ANIMA, Production I.G., Polygon Pictures, WIT Studio, Project Studio Q, and TRIGGER.

Lucasfilm and Disney both gave a combined statement, saying, “The award-winning anthology of animated short films celebrates the mythology of Star Wars through unique cultural lenses.”

Taking into account the involvement of eight anime studios in Star Wars Visions: Volume 3, both studios remarked that this shows the “diversity and creativity of Japanese animation.”

For the unversed, When the series first came out in 2021, it was a creative idea by Lucasfilm that included non-canon animated shorts from different Japanese studios, each with its own style.

It is pertinent to mention that Lucasfilm and Disney have yet to reveal the exact release date of Star Wars Visions: Volume 3.

Notably, the first and second parts of Star Wars Visions came out in September 2021 and May 2023, respectively.

