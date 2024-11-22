Kristin Cavallari opens up about her love life: 'There's no chill'

Kristin Cavallari isn't interested in wasting time dating the wrong person.

During the latest episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, the reality star revealed that she would never hesitate to end a relationship if she sees it's not working.

"Where I'm at in my life, if I feel one thing is wrong, is missing, I'm not wasting my time or my energy on someone," said Kristin, who recently announced her split from TikTok star Mark Estes.

The 37-year-old TV personality further said that she has no interest in "playing a game" in her love life as she is willing to be honest with her partners.

"I’d rather just be an adult and have an adult conversation, and be like, ‘Hey, here’s where I’m at,’ and just end things. So that’s done,” she said. "And I do think if the right person came along, I would be ready to date, but I’m not actively looking to date right now."

Recently, Kristin, who shares three kids with her ex-husband Jay Cutler, admitted she doesn't want more children.

"You wanna know what else is a deal breaker for me? I want someone who's had a vasectomy. I don't have to worry about any of that s***,” she said at that time.