Olivia Rodrigo breaks silence on major speculations about 'OR3' after split

Olivia Rodrigo addresses the elephant in the room before 'you seem pretty sad for a girl' release

Olivia Rodrigo sparked a ton of rumours about her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, when her breakup with Louis Partridge was confirmed as it was supposed to be a love album.

The 23-year-old was speculated to be scrapping the record that she was working on, in favour of a completely new album at the time as insider comments began pouring in.

While the theories were not debunked, Rodrigo's first single Drop Dead from the album is certainly a love album, leaving fans with questions.

The drivers license hitmaker took to social media to directly address the rumours and made a video about it.

In the video, the Grammy winner wrote, "she scrapped her whole album," and the audio that followed said, "that's such nonsense I'd never say that."

The rumour was cleared once and for all, and fans flocked in the comments, writing, "so this lowkey indirectly confirms the breakup," and "so sad she had to clear this."

However, one also theorised, "soo they're still together," as the former couple have not spoken about their split either themselves or through their representatives.

Regardless, breakup or not, Rodrigo has confirmed that she did not scrap the album she was working on because of an alleged split.