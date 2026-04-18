James Lafferty, Alexandra Park embrace parenthood

One Tree Hill alum James Lafferty and his wife, Australian actress Alexandra Park, have officially stepped into parenthood.

The couple announced the arrival of their first child together, son River Jay Lafferty, born ‘12/4/2025’.

They took to Instagram to share a tender black‑and‑white picture of newborn’s tiny hands clasped in theirs.

“Love has new meaning,” they captioned the joint update.

Lafferty first met Park in 2015 while directing an episode of The Royals, where she starred as Princess Eleanor.

Their professional chemistry soon blossomed into a romance.





As per Us Weekly, it culminated in a Hawaiian wedding in May 2022 which was attended by family, friends, and fellow castmates including One Tree Hill’s Stephen Colletti and Park’s Royals co‑stars Tom Austen and Merritt Patterson.

The pair later channeled their creative synergy into Everyone Is Doing Great, a comedy series they co‑created and starred in as married couple Jeremy and Andrea Davis.

Both have spoken openly about how working side‑by‑side has strengthened their bond, even through the challenges of balancing career and marriage.

Park has often gushed about her husband.

She told E! News in 2024 that after nearly a decade together, “every day is a surprise with James. We’re just really lucky to have each other.”

Lafferty echoed the sentiment in a 2023 interview with Us Weekly, describing their collaboration as “where we thrive” and a way they grow closer by doing what they love together.