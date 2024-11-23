Johnny Depp's daughter Lily Rose shut down haters for calling her nepo kid

Lily-Rose Depp knows how to handle haters who bring up nepotism.

In a recent chat with Vanity Fair, the actress, who is the daughter of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and singer Vanessa Paradis, shared her take on facing nepotism critics.

"I love acting. If people still want to talk s*** or see me in a certain way, then that’s not my problem. I’ve had to grow into that feeling as well," Lily-Rose said.

The Nosferatu actress praised her parents saying, "(They) are these incredible artists and I have grown up with that,” she gushed.

“Respecting them both so much and what they do, and trying to find my own identity in this world, has been interesting when everybody’s thinking that you’re here for the wrong reasons or that you don’t deserve to be here," she continued.

"You either can sit there and cry about it and be like, 'This isn't fair!' or you can be like, 'Okay, I’m just going to work really, really hard and do the best that I can,' " the 25-year-old noted.