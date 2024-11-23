Brad Pitt-George Clooney starrer 'Wolfs' sequel in jeopardy?

Brad Pitt and George Clooney starrer Wolfs will not return to screens for a sequel.

As reported by MailOnline, the news was first confirmed by its movie director and writer Jon Watts while he was promoting Star Wars series Skeleton Crew.

The 43-year-old filmmaker told Collider, "I don’t know what I’m directing next, and I don’t think there’s going to be a Wolfs sequel."

Variety also confirmed that plans for the Apple TV+ original film have been “scrapped” for the sequel.

The Jon Watts directional film, which was made on budget of $200 million, had flopped despite reports of it being the most expensive TV movie of all-time.

The movie was first renewed for a sequel in early August 2024 before making its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

At the time, Deadline confirmed that Pitt and Clooney will reprise their roles for the follow-up project.

As part of the big announcement, it was also revealed that the action comedy will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 27 following a limited one-week theatrical release.

Wolfs follows two professional fixers who are forced to work together on a job despite their preference to operate as lone wolves.