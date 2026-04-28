Stephen Colbert reflects on 'Late Show' cancellation

Stephen Colbert opened up about the end of The Late Show, acknowledging both the financial rationale CBS gave for canceling the program and the skepticism that has followed.

“I do not dispute their rationale [that it was for financial reasons],” Colbert told The New York Times in an interview published Tuesday. “I do make jokes about it.”

The comedian admitted he understands why viewers remain suspicious, especially given the timing.

“I also completely understand why people would say (A) that doesn’t make sense to me and (B) that seems fishy to me,” he said, pointing to CBS’ settlement of what he called a “frivolous lawsuit” brought by President Donald Trump.

CBS announced in July 2025 that The Late Show would end, citing finances and insisting the decision was not tied to content or performance.

Still, the move came shortly after Colbert criticized Paramount, CBS’ parent company, for settling Trump’s lawsuit over a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris.

“It’s possible that two things can be true,” Colbert said.

“Broadcast can be in trouble … but less than two years before they called to say it’s over, they were very eager for me to be signed for a long time. So, something changed.”

As he prepares for the final episode on May 21, Colbert said he prefers gratitude over bitterness.

“I’ve really liked working with CBS. They’ve been great partners. And I’d like to end it that way. 11 years is a long time to work here … I feel so much better to be ‘grateful for’ than to be ‘mad about.’”

Looking ahead, Colbert said he plans to stay engaged with the news cycle on his own terms.

“Now I can be as interested as I want to be on a daily basis, as opposed to as interested as I need to be to do a show … I can opt out of the national conversation for a day or two.”