Queen Camilla's friends reveal real reason why she missed Royal Variety Performance

Queen Camilla’s friends have shared a new update on her health after she was forced to pull out of the Royal Variety Performance on Friday evening.

Camilla’s friends spilled she is in good spirits as she recovers from a chest infection.

The Daily Mail, citing the pals, reported the Queen pulled out of recent engagements only because she did not want to spoil anyone else’s enjoyment with her cough.

Sharing major update on Queen’s health, they revealed that Camilla is ‘on good form’, but coughs whenever she starts speaking.

Earlier, the palace spokesperson said, “‘Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest.”

The spokesperson went on saying, “With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned.”

Royal expert Cameron Walker also quoted a source as saying “Camilla sends her sincere apologies to all those involved, but is a great believer that ‘the show must go on’. She hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon.”