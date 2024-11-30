Saudi Arabia's Fifa World Cup 2034 bid earns historic top evaluation score

A combination of images shows Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) and Fifa's logo. — Reuters/File

Fifa has announced that Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 World Cup received a remarkable evaluation score, marking the highest rating in the history of the tournament, the Saudi Gazette reported on Saturday.

The country's bid to host the 2034 Fifa World Cup received a historic evaluation score of 419.8 out of 500 that was announced ahead of the official awarding of the Fifa World Cup hosts for 2030 and 2034.

The hosts for the future tournaments are set to be determined at the Fifa Congress on December 11.

The bid, submitted by the Kingdom in July under the slogan, "Growing Together", aligns with its Vision 2030, aiming to position Saudi Arabia as a global leader in hosting major sports events, like the Fifa Club World Cup and Formula 1 Grand Prix.

President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, Yasser Al-Misehal emphasised that the bid focuses on providing an extraordinary tournament experience.

"Football is at the heart of Saudi culture, and we aim to offer an unforgettable event that showcases the Kingdom’s rich heritage and renowned hospitality," he said.

The evaluation process included an inspection visit conducted in October, where Fifa assessed various proposed host cities, stadiums, and facilities.

The Kingdom's bid proposes hosting matches across 15 stadiums in five main cities — Riyadh, Jeddah, Khobar, Abha, and NEOM — with 10 additional host locations and aims to host the first-ever 48-team Fifa World Cup to be held in one country.

Meanwhile, Hammad Albalawi, head of Saudi Arabia's Fifa World Cup 2034 bid unit, said: "Our bid showcases the progress we've made in football and our commitment to delivering the highest technical standards. With diverse host cities and cutting-edge infrastructure, we aim to create an unparalleled experience for teams, fans, and officials."