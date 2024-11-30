U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan inflict 43-run defeat on arch-rivals India

Pakistan U19 side celebrating against India U19 during the U19 Asia Cup on November 30, 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. — X/@@PTVSp0rts

DUBAI: Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India by 43 runs in their first match of the U19 Asia Cup on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The victory for the Green Shirts comes amid the ongoing Champions Trophy debacle between the neighbouring countries.

Pakistan — known for their powerhouse bowling attack — proved themselves yet again as they dismantled the junior Indian batting line-up while they were chasing a target of 282 runs.

Leading the attack from the front was bowler Ali Raza, who has been getting noticed for his recent performances, as he bagged three wickets while Abdul Subhan and Faham-ul-Haq grabbed two wickets each.

The crucial wicket of Nikhil Kumar was taken by Naveed Ahmed Khan, after he became the highest run-scorer for his side in today's match.

He scored 67 runs and hit six fours and three sixes.

Pakistan's opener Usman Khan who scored 60 runs in the first innings, also dismissed India's Mohammad Aman.

India was bundled out on 238 runs in the 48th over as Pakistan registered a victory over their arch-rivals.

Earlier, Pakistan had invited India to field first and put up a total of 281 runs at the loss of seven wickets.

The opening duo comprising of Usman and Shahzaib Khan smashed a 160-run partnership as Shahzaib went on to hit 159 runs off 147 balls.

His innings included five boundaries and 10 maximums. With his 10 sixes, Shahzaib also managed to break the record of most sixes in U19 ODIs.

The team soon faced a batting collapse and only Mohammad Riaz scored in double figures after the dismissals of the opening pair.

India's Samarth Nagaraj bagged three Pakistani batters.