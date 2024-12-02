Squash legend Jansher Khan inducted into PSA Hall of Fame

Jansher Khan (left) and Nicol David pose for a picture in Hong Kong on December 1, 2024. —PSA

Pakistan's former world champion Jansher Khan has been inducted into the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Hall of Fame.

Along with the legendary squash player, Malaysian female player Nicol David was honoured as the newest member of the PSA Hall of Fame, during a special induction evening at the Hong Kong Football Club on Sunday.

Jansher and Nicol are the third and fourth players, respectively, to have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, which was launched earlier this year to recognise the achievements of the game's most influential characters, past and present.

Noticeably, the only two male players inducted into the Hall of Fame are from Pakistan. The first and second inductees are Jahangir Khan and New Zealand's Susan Devoy.

Pakistani star Jansher has won a record eight World Open titles and six British Open titles.

He played the most 118 finals in the professional career while winning a record 99 titles. He also has the honour of being world number one for 97 months throughout his career.

Jansher said he felt very happy because Hong Kong was his second home and he played the Hong Kong Open for many years and won eight Hong Kong Opens.

"So Hong Kong is really, for me, it is the best place. And I'm very happy to come to Hong Kong [and] see my old friends. It’s an honour to get this award."

On the occasion PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough said: "Nicol and Jansher are two of the most iconic figures in the history of squash and have both left a lasting legacy in the sport.

"Nicol inspired so many squash players — in Malaysia and across the globe — and her record of nine unbroken years at the summit of the world rankings will surely never be bettered. She is a fantastic ambassador for the sport and it was fantastic to see her honoured with the title of Deputy Chef de Mission at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this summer.

"Like Nicol, Jansher’s name will forever be linked to squash and the records he has amassed across the men’s game are nothing short of incredible. We are pleased to have had the opportunity to celebrate both players."

Introducing Khan, Men's World No1 Ali Farag said: "It’s a really special moment for me to stand here as we honour, in mine and many people’s opinion, the greatest squash player of all time: Jansher Khan.

"Mr Jansher, from me, from everyone here in this room and from everyone in the squash world and beyond, we would like to really thank you for so many reasons.

"I have been blessed with so many things throughout my squash journey, but being compared to you is definitely one of the greatest honours of my career.

"Tonight, we celebrate not just your victories, but the legacy you’ve built and left behind. "

Farag added his thanks and congratulations for Jansher for his on-court achievements, for inspiring generations future players, for showing the world 'poetry in motion' and for transcending the sport.