South Africa clinch T20 series against Pakistan as rain washes out 3rd match

The pitch of the Wanderers covered amid heavy downpour in Johannesburg as the match between South Africa and Pakistan was called off due to rain without a ball being bowled on December 14, 2024. — Facebook/Cricket South Africa

The third and final T20I between Pakistan and South Africa has been called off without a ball being bowled due to heavy downpour at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

The match officials could not even conduct the toss due to the rain, resulting in South Africa's dominating series win as it came out victorious in both of the previously played T20Is against Pakistan.

The Proteas had defeated the Green Shirts by 11 runs in the first T20I at the Kingsmead Stadium as the latter could only score 172 runs in their 20 overs at the loss of eight wickets in their chase of 184.

Skipper Muhammad Rizwan's 74 runs off 62 balls could not get Pakistan over the line in the chase of the 184-run target. Saim Ayub had scored quickfire 31 off 15 balls.

Even though the match ended in disappointment for Pakistan, the side had two more matches to go to make a comeback in the series but they went on to lose the second T20I as well on December 13.

Green Shirts had posted a mammoth target of 207 runs at the loss of five wickets courtesy of Saim's fiery 98 off 57 deliveries but could not contain the fireworks of Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen taking the Proteas to an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series.

South Africa had a shaky start with the early dismissals of Ryan Rickleton and Matthew Breetzke but Hendricks and der Dussen aided the hosts over the line at the loss of just three wickets with their 117 off 63 balls and 66 not-out from 38 deliveries, respectively.

The Rizwan-led visiting side will now face South Africa in the three-match ODI series starting from December 17 at the Boland Park.

ODI series schedule:

December 17, 1st ODI at the Boland Park.

December 19, 2nd ODI at the Newlands Cricket Ground.

December 22, 2rd ODI at the Wanderers Stadium.