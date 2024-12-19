Naqvi reasserts Pakistan's commitment to hosting ICC Champions Trophy

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the 76th Board of Governors (BoG) meeting at a local hotel in Islamabad on December 18, 2024. - Screengrab via PCB

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has reiterated the board’s unwavering commitment to hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to take place in Pakistan during February and March.

Naqvi made this statement during the 76th Board of Governors (BoG) meeting, held at a local hotel in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, key developments regarding Pakistan’s preparations for the prestigious event were discussed. Naqvi provided the BoG members with updates, confirming that Pakistan is fully on track to host the tournament.

He emphasised the national significance of the Champions Trophy and vowed to ensure it proceeds without compromise. "From day one, our focus has been on ensuring success for Pakistan and cricket," said Naqvi.

“We will leave no stone unturned in preserving the prestige of this event. All participating teams will receive a warm welcome,” Naqvi added, underlining the PCB’s readiness to deliver a world-class tournament.

He also stressed the importance of keeping cricket apolitical, saying, “Cricket is a sport loved by millions, and we believe it should remain free from politics.”

The meeting also reviewed progress on stadium upgrades in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, aimed at meeting the stringent international standards required for the tournament. Members expressed satisfaction with the work being carried out and praised the PCB for its efforts to ensure Pakistan’s readiness as a host nation.

The BoG members also noted the success of the ongoing Champions T20 Cup at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, a precursor to the Champions Trophy. Earlier this year, the PCB successfully hosted the Champions One-Day Cup in Faisalabad, further boosting confidence in Pakistan’s organisational capabilities.

The discussion also touched on the ICC’s approval of the ‘fusion formula’ proposed by the PCB for resolving logistical challenges related to Indo-Pak matches in ICC tournaments. According to reports, the decision was made during an unofficial ICC meeting earlier this year.

Under this arrangement, India will play their matches in the UAE during the Champions Trophy 2025 instead of traveling to Pakistan.

Similarly, Pakistan will not travel to India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with their matches, including the highly anticipated Indo-Pak clash, scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka, the co-host of the event.