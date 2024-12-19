 
Second ODI: South Africa win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan

Hosts make four changes with skipper Bavuma returning to squad

December 19, 2024

Pakistan and South Africa skippers during the toss. — Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard
South Africa have elected to field first against Pakistan after winning the toss in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Cape Town on Thursday.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka, Tabraiz Shamsi

HEAD TO HEAD

Pakistan and South Africa have played a total of 84 ODI matches. Of these, Pakistan won 31, while South Africa claimed victories 52 times. One match ended without results.

  • Matches played: 84
  • Pakistan won: 31
  • South Africa won: 52

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan will carry forward their winning momentum after clinching back-to-back ODI series victories against Australia and Zimbabwe and are eyeing their third consecutive ODI series win.

Similarly, South Africa are also riding a winning momentum, having triumphed in their previous series against Ireland 2-1.

Pakistan: W, L, W, W, W (most recent first)

South Africa: W, W, W, L, L

