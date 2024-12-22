India trump Bangladesh to clinch inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup

India U19 Women's team celebrates winning the inaugural edition of the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup on December 22, 2024. — ACC

KUALA LAMPUR: India triumphed over Bangladesh by 41 runs to clinch the inaugural ACC U19 Women’s T20 Asia Cup at the Bayuemas Oval Bayuemas Oval on Sunday.

Opening batter Gongadi Trisha played a pivotal role in India's commanding victory, scoring a well-crafted half-century to anchor the innings.

India, put to bat first, set a competitive total of 117/7 in their allotted 20 overs, with Trisha leding the charge.

After a shaky start at 25/2, right-handed opener steadied the ship, finishing with 52 runs off 47 balls, including five fours and two sixes. Her crucial 41-run partnership with skipper Niki Prasad, who contributed 12 runs, propelled the team forward.

Following her dismissal, Mithila Vinod took the reins of India’s batting charge and added valuable runs at the backend with a 12-ball 17.

Farjana Easmin was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, recording brilliant bowling figures of 4/31 in his four overs, while Nishita Akter Nishi struck twice.

In response, Bangladesh’s batting unit was unfolded on a meagre 76 in 18.3 overs and thus succumbed to a gruelling defeat in the high-stakes clash.

Middle-order batter Juairiya Ferdous remained the top-scorer for the side with a 30-ball 22, followed by opener Fahomida Choya, who made 18 off 24 deliveries.

Besides them, none of the Bangladeshi batters could amass double figures, highlighting their struggles against a disciplined Indian bowling attack.

Aayushi Shukla was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking three wickets for just 17 runs in her 3.3 overs, while Sonam Yadav and Parunika Sisodia claimed two wickets each.

For her match-winning knock, Gongadi Trisha was adjudged the player of the match in the U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 final.