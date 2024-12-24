Ronaldo opens up on long-standing 'GOAT' debate with Messi

Eminent footballers Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo. — AFP/File

Renowned soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has finally broken his silence on the long-standing ‘GOAT’ debate with Argentine rival Lionel Messi.

In a recently-uploaded video on his YouTube channel, UR Cristiano, the star footballer engaged in a penalty shootout with famous YouTuber MrBeast.

In the video, the American YouTuber and his three friends, all donned in Al-Nassr jerseys, acted as goalkeepers while Ronaldo took a shot at the goal.

During the challenge, MrBeast could be heard shouting, “Nolan says he doesn't like you, he thinks you're not the GOAT... he thinks Messi's better! He calls it soccer, and he said Messi's the GOAT."

In response to that, former Real Madrid and Manchester United player jokingly said, “Who said Messi's better than me?" and burst into laughter.

Earlier, at a press conference, the Portuguese forward shared his thoughts on comparison with the Inter Miami star.

“It is not important anymore whether I am the best or not, I no longer care about that. It is good for a player to score goals, but for me it is better for the team to win,” he said.

“I am used to breaking records, and I no longer look for them. The most important thing for me now is to enjoy and help Al Nassr and my teammates to win," he continued.

Ronaldo is 58 goals ahead of his competitor, Lionel Messi, who has smashed 842 goals, while Brazilian legend Pele is third with 765.

Meanwhile, the Al Nassr captain has opened that he aims of achieving 1,000 goals in future, during a conversation with his former Man United teammate Rio Ferdinand.