Sheheryar Munawar, Maheen Siddiqui's wedding festivities in full swing

On the left is a picture of Maheen Siddiqui and Shehryar Munnawar on their mayoun night whereas on the right side is a picture of the couple from a music festivity. — Instagram/@maheenhsiddiqui/@sheheryarmunawar

The wedding festivities of Sheheryar Munawar and Maheen Siddiqui get underway in full swing with the couple offering their fans a sneak peek at their intimate and glamorous events leading up to their marriage.

The to-be-married stars are the talk of the town these days due to their marriage being highly anticipated by fans and they are letting the fans join in their festivities by sharing pictures on their respective Instagram handles.

Sheheryar and Maheen especially look divine in their Mayoun pictures as the former wore a simple kurta paired with a plain white shalwar while carrying a printed shawl.

As for Maheen, she wore a gharara suit with a shirt and covered her head with a net-like dupatta. The model's entire get-up was adorned in the traditional yellow colour of Mayoun.

The actor thanked her loved ones on the special day as she wrote: "Thank you, Sadia Khala, Rabia Khala, and Marvi, for making this day unforgettable. I’m so lucky to have you all in my life. Love you always" and ended it with a white heart emoji.

The couple also shared pictures from a "Shab-e-Mosiqi" event on their Instagram handles and thanked their family and friends for "making it so special".

The duo looked exquisite in their respective attires with the Sinf-e-Ahan actor wearing an embroidered sherwani while Maheen's dress was the best she has been seen in any of the wedding functions.

She wore a green and red "lehanga" with golden embossing on it. The piece was made out of "jamawar" — a kind of clothing material. On top of it, she wore a light green colour embroidered blouse.

Sheheryar had also shared pictures from the couple's star-studded qawwali night hosted by friends in the industry.

The couple had kicked off their wedding festivities earlier in December with a star studded night of celebrations and stunning venue decoration.

Maheen’s co-star and one of the country’s top actors Mahira Khan shined among the notable presence of other showbiz stars. Filmmaker and producer Asim Raza was also present at the evening.

Munawar donned a dark brown-coloured traditional kurta with white shalwar and a radiant shawl. Maheen, the bride, on the other hand, wore a gorgeous yellow-coloured shirt and plazo with a bright pink-coloured dupatta.

Garlands made of yellow flowers were also worn by the bride on her wrists along with dark purple and maroon-coloured bangles.