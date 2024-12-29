Babar Azam nominated for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award

(From left to right) Australia's Travis Head, Pakistan's Babar Azam and India's Arshdeep Singh. — Reuters/AFP/FIle

LAHORE: Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam has been named among the nominees for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year Award.

Babar, who currently is the top-ranked one-day international (ODI) batter and is at the sixth spot on the T20I rankings, is nominated alongside India's Arshdeep Singh, Australia’s Travis Head and Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza.

The nomination comes as despite a mixed year with the bat, the former Pakistan skipper scored 738 runs in 24 matches at a decent average of 33.54 with the help of six half-centuries and almost a hundred boundaries.

The outgoing year reflected an improvement in his strike rate, with the batter clocking 133.21 runs every 100 deliveries.

The right-handed batter's best performance came in the three-match away series against Ireland ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 when he scored 75 from 42 balls with the help of six fours and five sixes at an exemplary strike rate of 178.57.

Meanwhile, nominee India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep enjoyed a stellar year in the format, picking up 36 wickets in 18 matches at a magnificent average of 13.5 and the best bowling figures of 4-9.

His best performance in the outgoing year came in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa, when he, alongside ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah led India to glory with tight death bowling.

List of nominees for Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year Award. — ICC

Australia’s Head, who got his first consistent run in the lineup since making his T20I debut in 2016, proved his mettle in the format by accumulating 539 runs in 15 matches at an average of 38.5 and the highest score of 80.

His runs' tally is the second-best by an Australian batter in a calendar year and came at a strike rate of 178.47.

Zimbabwe’s Raza has been nominated for the prestigious award for the third consecutive year as he continued to deliver goods for the Chevrons.

Raza scored 573 runs in 24 matches at an average of 28.65 and the highest score of 133 not out, which came in Zimbabwe’s unbeaten run in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup sub-regional Africa Qualifier.

He was equally impressive with the ball, picking up 24 wickets at an average of 22.25 and the best bowling figures of 5-18.