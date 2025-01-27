Lady Gaga reveals current relationship status with ex Taylor Kinney

Lady Gaga has opened up about her current relationship status with her ex, Taylor Kinney.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Bad Romance singer revealed that she and Taylor still believe that they are soulmates even after their breakup.

“Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break,” the Joker: Folie à Deux actress penned.

“We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared,” she continued.

“Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other,” concluded the 38-year-old hitmaker.

It is important to mention that Lady and Taylor called off their engagement in June 2016 after five years of dating.