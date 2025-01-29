 
Meghan Markle struggles as ‘unfair' headline hits public image

Meghan Markle is worried about her image as negative word of mouth spreads

January 29, 2025

Meghan Markle is very distressed as she is navigating through working out her positive image.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has recently been dubbed a ‘local villain’ in a Vanity Fair article is struggling amid ‘immense pressure.’

tells The Mirror US: "Meghan Markle's deep struggle following the Vanity Fair exposé highlights the immense pressure of life in the public eye."

He added: "Navigating fame requires skill and resilience, and the Sussexes' transition from royal life to private enterprise has been fraught with challenges. The article underscores the power of narrative and the importance of managing one's public image. Whether fair or not, such scrutiny can profoundly impact personal and professional pursuits."

This comes as an insider speaking to Vanity Fair claimed: "She's constantly playing checkers – I'm not even going to say chess – but she's just very aware of where everybody is on her board. And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment.

