Karla Sofia Gascon hate for Selena Gomez resurfaces

Karla Sofia Gascon badmouthed her Emilia Perez co-star, Selena Gomez.

The Oscar nominee, who is also the first transgender to be nominated in the history of the Academy Awards, received even more backlash when one of her rather negative remarks over the Who Says singer.

In a 2022 tweet on X, formerly Twitter, Gascon criticized Gomez over a now-iconic picture of her and Hailey Bieber posing together for the camera despite rumors of a feud between the two, as per The Latin Times.

“She's a rich rat who plays the poor bastard whenever she can and will never stop bothering her ex-boyfriend (Justin Bieber) and his wife,” the 52-year-old wrote at that time.

This backlash grew when one user on X pointed out the fact that this tweet came after Gascon reposted news of her starring in Emilia Perez alongside Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana as potential cast members.

Questions have been raised as to Gascon being aware if she was going to work with the Calm Down hitmaker when she posted the rather harsh comment.

The post has resurfaced after Gascon landed in hot waters for her criticizing comments on Muslims, the George Floyd case as well as shaming the Oscars.

However, before deactivating her X account, Karla Sofia Gascon broke silence on her action, telling Daily Mail, I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt.”

“As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness,” she concluded.