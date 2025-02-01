Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars set to pay special tribute to L.A. at Grammy Awards

 
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will be paying surprise tribute to Los Angeles with special performance at Grammy Awards

February 01, 2025

The Recording Academy announced that Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will take the stage at Sunday’s ceremony to deliver a special performance dedicated to the city and wildfire victims.

The wildfires, which broke out earlier this month, have claimed at least 25 lives and forced more than 105,000 residents to evacuate, leaving behind widespread destruction.

The upcoming awards show, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air live from L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 2 will stream on Paramount+.

In addition to its star-studded lineup, the event will include special performances in the In Memoriam segment and a tribute to Quincy Jones, alongside celebrations of Los Angeles’ resilience.

According to US Weekly, the Academy has also pledged to use the telecast to raise funds for wildfire relief efforts.

Moreover, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, hosted by Grammy nominee Justin Tranter, will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT, streaming live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on live.Grammy.com and YouTube, further supporting recovery initiatives.

Additionally, this year’s Grammys will feature performances by a diverse array of artists, including Billie Eilish, Shakira, John Legend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Brad Paisley, Stevie Wonder, and many more. 

