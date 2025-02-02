King Charles ‘saddened' over ‘dreadful' DC plane crash

King Charles III just reacted to the American Airlines plane crash over Washington, DC.

The 76-year-old monarch broke silence over the tragic incident, issuing a statement that paid tribute to the victims and their loved ones.

"My family and I have been profoundly shocked and saddened by the dreadful news of the tragic air accident in Washington, DC, which has led to such a devastating loss of life," the King’s words, released by Buckingham Palace read.

"Our hearts, and our special thoughts, are with the people of the United States and our deepest possible sympathy goes to the families and loved ones of all the victims," King Charles added.

He continued, "I would also like to pay a particular tribute to the emergency responders who acted so quickly to this horrendous event."

In conclusion, the note was simple signed, "Charles R," and comes after a commercial flight travelling from Wichita, Kansas collided with a military helicopter and crashed.

This news broke on January 29 that reported all 67 travelers on board, died which included 60 passengers and four crew members.