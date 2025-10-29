Lucien Laviscount on Emily and Alfie's next chapter: 'Strap in'

Photo: Lucien Laviscount teased Emily and Alfie's future in 'Emily in Paris' season 5

Lucien Laviscount is opening up about what fans can expect from his character Alfie and his relationship with Emily, played by Lily Collins in the upcoming season of Emily in Paris.

In a resurfaced chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the actor hinted that season 5 will bring plenty of surprises, encouraging viewers to “strap in.”

Advertisement

While details about the new season remain tightly under wraps, Laviscount admitted even the cast was caught off guard by what unfolds.

“I didn't know what to expect — none of us do before we get the scripts — and we got the scripts for this season and it’s… yeah, I don’t think anyone could have foreseen that coming,” he teased.

Laviscount, who joined the Netflix hit in season 2, reflected on what it has been like portraying Alfie for the past four years.

He also praised his character’s straightforward nature, saying, “I think Alfie kind of always speaks his truth, which I’d like to say is a trait of mine. In the most difficult situations, he speaks the truth."

"I like to say I’m pretty similar in that respect.”

“I love playing Alfie,” he added.

Before conclusion, he remarked, “Alfie’s been an amazing part of my life now. It’s been cool.”