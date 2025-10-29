 
Geo News

Lucien Laviscount on Emily and Alfie's next chapter: 'Strap in'

Lucien Laviscount plays the role of Alfie in ''Netflix's' 'Emily in Paris'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 29, 2025

Photo: Lucien Laviscount teased Emily and Alfies future in Emily in Paris season 5
Photo: Lucien Laviscount teased Emily and Alfie's future in 'Emily in Paris' season 5

Lucien Laviscount is opening up about what fans can expect from his character Alfie and his relationship with Emily, played by Lily Collins in the upcoming season of Emily in Paris.

In a resurfaced chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the actor hinted that season 5 will bring plenty of surprises, encouraging viewers to “strap in.”

Advertisement

While details about the new season remain tightly under wraps, Laviscount admitted even the cast was caught off guard by what unfolds.

“I didn't know what to expect — none of us do before we get the scripts — and we got the scripts for this season and it’s… yeah, I don’t think anyone could have foreseen that coming,” he teased.

Laviscount, who joined the Netflix hit in season 2, reflected on what it has been like portraying Alfie for the past four years.

He also praised his character’s straightforward nature, saying, “I think Alfie kind of always speaks his truth, which I’d like to say is a trait of mine. In the most difficult situations, he speaks the truth."

"I like to say I’m pretty similar in that respect.”

“I love playing Alfie,” he added. 

Before conclusion, he remarked, “Alfie’s been an amazing part of my life now. It’s been cool.”

Advertisement
Taylor Swift loves talking to Travis Kelce's mom Donna: Source
Taylor Swift loves talking to Travis Kelce's mom Donna: Source
Netflix's this movie on way to hit big milestone
Netflix's this movie on way to hit big milestone
'The Witcher's creator talks of the 'interesting' changes to expect with Liam Hemsworth
'The Witcher's creator talks of the 'interesting' changes to expect with Liam Hemsworth
Katy Perry surprised by Justin Trudeau's commitment in romance: Source
Katy Perry surprised by Justin Trudeau's commitment in romance: Source
Ariana Grande returns to beloved brunette look: See pic
Ariana Grande returns to beloved brunette look: See pic
Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wants to join this profession
Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter wants to join this profession
Chris Pratt received high praise: 'Different confidence'
Chris Pratt received high praise: 'Different confidence'
Liam Hemsworth kicks off its new installment of 'The Witcher'
Liam Hemsworth kicks off its new installment of 'The Witcher'