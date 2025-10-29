 
Alicia Silverstone offers insights into morning routine with son Bear

Alicia Silverstone opened up about her life as a mother of one

Syeda Zahra Furqan
October 29, 2025

Photo: Alicia Silverstone gushes over morning routine with son Bear
Alicia Silverstone is soaking up every moment of motherhood.

As fans know, the Clueless star shares her 14-year-old son Bear with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, and she has been relishing the everyday moments they share together.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Silverstone got candid about her busy yet fulfilling routine as a mom of one.

“I’m really, really loving the mornings where I wake up and get my son off to school, make his breakfast and his lunch,” she said. 

“Then I go on a walk with my dog, and then I work all day. It's still busy, but it's not insanity.”

The actress, who is nearing her 50s, went on to reflect on how motherhood has shaped her priorities and pace of life, explaining that she has now learned to find joy in the simpler, more grounded parts of her day.

Before wrapping up, Silverstone shared that life has been “kind of insane right now” because she has been currently planning Bear's bar mitzvah.

For those unversed, a mitzvah is a Hebrew word for a commandment, a way to create connection with God, as the root word tzavta means “connection.”

