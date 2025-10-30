Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos mark a year together with rare, intimate photos

Bella Hadid's boyfriend Adan Banuelos shares candid glimpse into their relationship

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos just made a rare public nod to their relationship.

Banuelos, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday with a carousel of photos, celebrating what appeared to be both their anniversary and the model’s October 9 birthday.

The post featured intimate moments of the two holding hands, sharing a kiss, and horseback riding together, also including some solo portraits of Hadid.

“October’s become a special month,” Banuelos wrote in the caption. “It’s the month God sent you. Even with all the chaos and ugliness, He gave us something pure and beautiful. Love you, baby. I’ll keep reminding you every day just how much.”

Hadid, 29, also returned the affection in the comments, writing, “Baby, I love you, thank you my bub. This is the sweetest…ever.”

Though Banuelos is one of the top figures in the rodeo world, he and Hadid have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight since they began dating in fall 2023.

His post marks one of the few times he has publicly shared images of himself with the Orebella founder.

Still, Banuelos has made sure to mark milestones with Hadid on social media, including her 28th birthday last year.

Then, in July, he honored “National Day of the Cowboy” with a nod to his partner, adding, “We all know cowgirls make the world go round.”