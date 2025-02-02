 
Prince Harry has taken a chisel to find his way back to King Charles

Prince Harry has started working tirelessly for the royal family

February 02, 2025

Prince Harry has reportedly been working behind the scenes, for months now, attempting to ‘chip away’ at his rift with the Royal Family.

A report about this has been brought forward by an inside source that is close to the couple.

According to OK magazine, “It’s no secret Harry has been chipping away at trying to end this feud for quite some time now.”

“So he’s very grateful for this forward movement,” they admitted as well.

“Many people have been reaching out, most of his family has checked in, apparently Kate [Middleton] was in touch on behalf of her and William, which is huge,’ and “the messages of goodwill have gone a long way to making Harry feel some renewed hope.”

While the insider admitted, “That may be hoping for too much, but certainly being this close to such a destructive disaster has highlighted the fact that life is very unpredictable, nothing is promised.”

Plus “He would have been gutted if his family didn’t reach out, it speaks volumes that they have,” the insider also chimed in to say before concluding. 

