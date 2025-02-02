 
Jennifer Garner is making alarm bells ring in John Miller's head: 'It's bad'

Ben Affleck is infuriating Jennifer Garner’s beau it feels

February 02, 2025

Ben Affleck has reportedly started to make Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend feel more and more like a third wheel’ and its becoming ‘infuriating’.

Insights into this strained situation has been brought to light by an insider who sat with Radar Online recently.

Per the source’s findings, Garner’s beau John Millier is less than pleased with this new found closeness between her and her ex Ben Affleck.

For those unversed, he’s even starting to feel “uneasy” with how close the two have gotten since Ben’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez fell through.

In recent months is being reported that Garner has acted as Affleck’s rock”, and its allegedly making Miller feel more like a “third wheel” in the relationship.

Reportedly, Miller “knows Ben and Jen have been leaning on each other more than ever lately and have a really close relationship.”

But “their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them like Christmas and Thanksgiving. John feels like a third wheel.”

It’s also gotten to the point where the exes “text, call, and communicate far more than they have over the past several years.”

“It used to be solely about the kids, but John feels like it could be more than just about their coparenting relationship,” now.

“He doesn't feel threatened in terms of Jen ever getting back with Ben, but at the same time it's hard not to feel jealous when it's clear they have a strong connection and friendship,” the source explained before signing off completely. 

