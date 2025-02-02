Prince Harry's security matters more than ever as he challenges court ruling

Prince Harry has been warned of a “huge” security threat due to his Royal status and military background ahead of his fight with the UK government due to his security concerns in the country.

According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the Duke of Sussex’s public profile as a celebrity could make him an even bigger target for risks.

Harry has challenged a High Court ruling that upheld the Home Office's decision to reduce his security after he stepped down as senior working Royal in 2020.

Speaking with Techopedia, Harrold said, "People in the armed forces and the police have individual threats due to the nature of what they do, but being a member of the Royal Family is also a threat.”

"The threat is huge; there was an assassination attempt on the then Prince Charles in 1994 in Australia, which just highlights the risk,” he added.

Harrold continued: "I think Harry is more worried about his wife and his kids and the risk of kidnapping plots, to be honest.

"The more he does in public as a celebrity, the more he could become a target. So, of course, he is going to take his security more seriously, and this is very important to him."

He further talked of the importance of security being granted to royals. "It’s important they [members of the Royal Family are given the right security detail.”

"Breaches do happen. People find ways around it, and there’s always that risk, and that’s what will always be in the back of Harry’s mind.

"It's hard to say if they get enough protection. Potentially, they are a higher target than the Royal Family because of politics, but again, the royals have had the same security protocols for decades."