Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seen as ‘try-hards' by Hollywood A-listers

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle push for attention draws criticism amid mounting backlash

February 03, 2025

Meghan Markle is struggling to gain influential endorsements as she is set to release her new Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, after bombshell Vanity Fair article.

According to a new report by Closer Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex has been trying to build connections with A-list celebrities, especially Kim Kardashian.

However, her efforts have fallen flat, an insider revealed, adding that the reality TV star has been unresponsive to Meghan’s messages.

They noted that Prince Harry’s wife knows how difficult it is to break into established celebrity circles, and the word has spread that Kim is not interested in associating with the Sussexes.

“Unfortunately, there’s a perception that Meghan and Harry are a couple of real try-hards,” the insider told the publication.

“A lot of people bristle at the mention of their name,” they added of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“As much as Kim respects her mum Kris’ choice to support them, she doesn’t want to be associated with anyone that’s controversial unless they really are a great benefit to her.

“As far as she can tell, there’s not much benefit to hanging out with the Sussexes.”

