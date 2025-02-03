Meghan Markle receives disappointing news from Britain after Kate Middleton’s new honor

 
The co-owner said "Everyone is welcome – except Meghan. I don't like her"

February 03, 2025

Meghan Markle has received a disappointing news from Britain days after her sister-in-law Kate Middleton was honoured with new patronage.

Kate Middleton became Patron of Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice and visited the facility near Cardiff, which supports families in Wales to enable children with life-shortening conditions to live fulfilling lives.

The charity announced, “We were delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales to Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice this morning.”

Following Kate Middleton’s honor, Archie and Lilibet doting mother has apparently received a disappointing news from UK.

Now, according to a report by the Daily Mail, per GB News, a popular London nightclub that was once a favourite spot of Prince Harry and Prince William is set to reopen near Kensington Palace.

Co-owner of the club Carlo Carello, an old friend of Prince Harry, has explicitly stated that Meghan is not welcome at the venue.

Carello told the media outlet, "Everyone is welcome – except Meghan. I don't like her."

