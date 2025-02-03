Cate Blanchett gets honest about Me Too movement in Hollywood

Cate Blanchett said in 2018 that producer Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her

According to Cate Blanchett, the Me Too movement never really took root in Hollywood.

Seven years after Cate revealed she’d been sexually harassed by producer Harvey Weinstein, the actress is noting what measures she’s seen in the industry to protect women.

“Everyone talks about the #MeToo movement as if it's well and truly over, and I think well, it didn't really ever take root, to be honest,” she told NET-A-PORTER'S digital title PORTER.

“People were seeking to dismantle and discredit those voices that were only just beginning to come out from under the floorboards into the light. I find it quite distressing the way that it hasn't taken root,” she added.

“It's about scaffolding. [It's about] those things being seen and being heard,” The Lord of The Rings star explained. 'Because a homogeneous industry is not a healthy industry. [It is] so beset with a lot of nefarious and tragic forces.”

“But don't you think, no matter what industry you work in, it's hard to know where to place one's energy at the moment…? There's so much that is bewildering and heartbreaking and enraging about the situation we find ourselves in,” she noted.

Back in 2018, Cate was asked by Variety if she’d ever been sexually harassed by Weinstein.

“I think he really primarily preyed, like most predators, on the vulnerable. I mean I got a bad feeling from him. … He would often say to me, 'We're not friends,'' she said.

When asked to explain further, Cate Blanchett shared: “Well, I wouldn't do what he was asking me to do.”