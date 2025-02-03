Pamela Anderson shares major career regrets before ‘Last Showgirl’ comeback

Pamela Anderson has made a shocking confession about her career struggles.

Speaking about her journey back to acting with an acclaimed role in The Last Showgirl, Anderson reflected on "beating [herself] up" for not working hard enough.

"I don’t consider myself a very ambitious person, but I’ve learnt that life happens, and you have to make the most of it. Before I found this role, I was beating myself up, thinking, 'I just didn’t work hard enough. This wasn’t meant to be,'" Anderson shared in an interview with OK! Magazine.

She went on to add that "I navigated it the best I could to get here, but now I’m excited again. I want to leave behind a legacy my kids and my family can be proud of. They’ve always known I was capable of more."

The actress credits her sons, Brandon, 28, and Dylan, 27, whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee, for encouraging her return. "These last few years have been an incredible ride. It’s been very hard work, but I love hard work, so I guess it’s all about timing really. I have to thank my children, Brandon and Dylan, who are partners in this. We do a lot of businesses together, but they took it upon themselves to help set me up so that I could finally shine."

Revealing that "this is just beginning," Anderson expressed hope for the future, saying "but then I got this role and I figured I had nothing to lose. This might be the only movie I ever do in my life, but I know I’m capable of more, so that’s what pushed me. But I do feel like I’ve just begun to scratch the surface."

It is worth mentioning that Pamela Anderson received praise and a Golden Globe nomination with her performance as Shelly Gardner in The Last Showgirl.