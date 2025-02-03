Cynthia Erivo shuts down engagement rumours at the Grammys

Cynthia Erivo has set the record straight on engagement rumours.

The Wicked star sparked rumours of engagement to her longtime partner, writer, and producer Lena Waithe at the 2025 Grammys.

Cynthia was spotted wearing a large sparkler on her ring finger, fueling rumours that she might be engaged to her partner, whom she started dating in 2020 before going public in 2022.

However, a source close to Cynthia has shut down the rumours, confirming to PEOPLE magazine that the ring was not an engagement ring, but simply a piece of jewelry.

The source went on to add that most of the actress and singer’s accessories at the event were “loaned” and her elaborate manicure made it possible for her to only wear certain rings on specific fingers.

Moreover, Cynthia turned heads in a custom Louis Vuitton gown at the event. She also took stage with Herbie Hancock to perform a tribute to the late Quincy Jones, who passed away in November 2024.

Cynthia Erivo and Herbie Hancock performed Frank Sinarea’s Fly Me to the Moon to honour the music icon.