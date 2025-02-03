Marvel boss wants fans to accept new 'Captain America'

Steve Rogers' shield has been passed to Sam Wilson, and Marvel head Kevin Feige wants to double down on this in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New.



"I think, in many ways, the victory has already happened, but it's that full acceptance of Sam Wilson as Captain America, right?" he says in a press conference.

"That shield has been passed, and it feels like the audience knows it was passed to the right person, and I think this movie will solidify that more," he adds.

In the same conference, Harrison Ford, who will appear as Red Hulk in Brave New World, says, “I hope he can come back. I hope [there's] a story in which he can develop into something other than the Red Hulk.”

He continues, “I think we have the capacity to shift shape between Hulkness and humanity, but that's really not my department. I was very happy with the opportunity to play in this playground.”

Captain America: Brave New World will hit the theatres on Feb 14.