Emilia Pérez director gets honest about Karla Sofía Gascón

Karla Sofía Gascón is under fire for her old tweets amid her Oscar race, and Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez director, is speaking out against the star.



During an interview with Deadline, the filmmaker looked back at the offensive posts about criticizing Muslim culture, George Floyd, among others.

"It's very hard for me to think back to the work I did with Karla Sofía. The exceptional atmosphere that we had on the set," he said, "was indeed based on trust."

"And when you have that kind of relationship and suddenly you read something that that person has said, things that are absolutely hateful and worthy of being hated, of course that relationship is affected. It's as if you fall into a hole," Jacques noted.

Karla meanwhile denied allegations against her, claiming her words had been misconstrued.

"I cannot renounce a nomination because what I have done is a job and what is being valued is my acting work," she told CNN en Español, sharing that she will not step down from the Academy race as she has became the first openly trans actress nominated for best actress.

"I cannot step down from an Oscar nomination because I have not committed any crime, nor have I harmed anyone. I am neither racist nor anything that all these people have tried to make others believe I am," she concluded.