Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster’s reason for keeping their romance private revealed

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s relationship is still going strong.

An insider told Us Weekly that the Deadpool & Wolverine actor and the Younger actress are “happier” in their relationship.

The source further shared that the pair’s relationship is “lighthearted, joyful and a balance of playfulness and genuine admiration” for each other.

Hugh and Sutton also support each other in their respective careers.

The confidant revealed that the X-Men admires Sutton’s “immense talent, infectious positivity and grounded nature,” while she appreciates his “kindness, professionalism and ability to make others feel valued.”

A tipster added that the couple opted to keep their romance under the radar so they can “grow naturally” away from the limelight.

Another insider revealed to Sky News that Hugh "wants to make Sutton his wife."