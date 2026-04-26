Ashley Park reveals wild 'Emily in Paris' fight scene with Lily Collins

Ashley Park is not forgetting that croissant scene anytime soon – and honestly, neither will fans of Emily in Paris.

At PaleyFest LA 2026, the actress spilled behind-the-scenes details about season 5’s now-iconic pastry showdown, where Mindy Chen launches baked goods straight at Emily Cooper – played by her real-life friend Lily Collins.

And yes, it got real.

“Oh my gosh. Well, that was actually interesting… we’ve never had a fight like that,” Park shared, explaining that their off-screen friendship is far less dramatic.

“We communicate very well… and we’re like, ‘Oh, I guess this is the time where our characters can kind of learn this lesson.’”

But the real chaos? Physics.

“Croissants are very light, so in order to aim it properly, you have to really chuck it hard… I think the take that they use, I really chucked it at her.”

The result was unforgettable. “I will never forget the imprint of croissant crumbs on her face.”

Naturally, things paused between takes. “We had to stop. I was like, ‘Are you okay?’”

Despite initial hesitation about the storyline, both actresses leaned in. “Having altercations… and being able to communicate through it, only makes you stronger,” Park said.

Adding to the absurdity? Their parents were on set – for the first time – watching it all unfold. Meanwhile, boats full of tourists floated by, shouting their names mid-scene.

Somehow, that chaotic take made the final cut.

Collins, for her part, recalled another moment that had her in tears – from laughter. “We couldn’t stop laughing — we were crying… It’s always fun with Ashley.”

With season 6 already confirmed and filming set for Greece and Monaco, the drama (and carbs) are far from over.