Liam Payne's girlfriend breaks silence on her final days with the star

Liam Payne's girlfriend breaks silence on final days with star

Kate Cassidy has finally spoken publicly for the first time since the loss of her partner Liam Payne, addressing misconceptions surrounding their relationship.

In an interview with The Sun published on February 5, Cassidy 25 refuted claims that a breakup was the reason she left Argentina before Payne’s fatal fall.

The couple were in Argentina for two weeks before Cassidy flew back to Florida to care for their rescue dog, Nala.

"I had a responsibility," she told the outlet. "We had our dog, and I never thought something like this would happen."

The social media influencer denied relationship issues and said, “Liam was in such a good headspace when I left Argentina,” she added “Obviously, if I knew, if I could see into the future, I would never have left Argentina."

She also shared that the star had written a note before his death suggesting they had planned to marry within a year in her Instagram post.

Cassidy revealed she was at home when she received the devastating news. She later realized her last text to him had been a simple message “I can't wait for you to get home and see the house.”

The One Direction alum passed away in October last year at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. He had been visiting Argentina to support his former bandmate, Niall Horan, during a performance.