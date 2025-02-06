Anthony Mackie shares inside scoop on ‘Avengers' group chat

Hollywood star shares inside scoop on ‘Avengers’ group chat

Anthony Mackie has revealed the Avengers’ group chat is still going strong with some entertaining texts.

While having a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 46-year-old actor shared, “We still have our chat. We still go back, and forth, and make fun of each other. We’re an active, lively bunch, I'll just put it that way.”

The interviewer asked, “Who sends the most memes and GIFs in the group?” to which the Elevation star responded, “I will say who sends the smartest ones,” adding, “It's a toss up between Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle.”

Mackie continued, “The two of them are probably the smartest, like beyond smart. They're so smart that they make you smart when you talk to them.”

Last year, Johansson shared with The New York Times that she wanted their texts to remain private.

The Black Widow actress said, “Hopefully, nobody will ever read it. Everything goes on in there. I mean, really. If somebody’s gotten terrible reviews, that could be something that comes up.”

“The Avengers, we’re like a family. We’ve been through an incredible experience over a decade plus of time. It was life-changing for all of us. If you text the chain, you can guarantee that within a few minutes, most people will respond, which is great,” she articulated.

For the unversed, other than Mackie, Johnson, and Cheadle, actors who worked in the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, and others.

Notably, Mackie became a part of the MCU in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

In the movie, he played the role of Sam Wilson, a former Air Force rescue squadron member and one of the Avengers known as Falcon.

It is significant to mention that Captain America: Brave New World, which will be out on February 14, 2025, is Anthony Mackie’s first movie as the titular superhero.