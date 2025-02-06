 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian confronts Lamar Odom over his shocking statement

NBA star's reunion with his ex-wife took a shocking turn

By
News Desk
|

February 06, 2025

Lamar Odom sparked tension during a long-awaited reunion with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

On the first episode of The Kardashians season 6, the 45-year-old former basketball player brought roses and champagne to Malika Haqq's house to see Khloe for the first time since their divorce in 2016.

The 40-year-old socialite admitted that she did not "have a lot of emotion" about the reunion, but Lamar appeared to be nervous.

He shared with his ex-wife, "I haven't seen you in so long; you make me nervous."

On the other hand, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in a confessional clip quipped, "He's visibly uncomfortable, he's nervous, he's sweating. He seems scared."

Notably, Khloe chose to meet the NBA star to return some of his things she found during a recent move, including his Sixth Man of the Year award and a custom-made diamond necklace she gifted him.

Receiving his belongings, especially the necklace that had three pairs of angel wings on it, as each represents his deceased family members, Lamar stated, “Khloé, you are the best.”

Moreover, there were two other big boxes for him and in one of them, he found some of his Team USA gear and a set of rings, the one which he called a wedding ring.

Opening the trunk, Lamar chimed, "My wife is the s****.”

Khloe quickly interrupted by saying, "Okay, calm down.”

"Him calling me his wife? I mean, words are empty," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that new episodes of The Kardashians come out every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.

