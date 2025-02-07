Abbie Chatfield faces 'common' dilemma as beau Adam Hyde moves in

Media personality Abbie Chatfield has opened up about a relatable financial dilemma as her boyfriend, musician Adam Hyde, prepares to move into her home.

In a TikTok video, the 29-year-old podcaster and reality TV star sought advice from her followers on how to fairly split costs, as she owns the $1.75 million apartment in Sydney’s Tamarama, along with a $1.4 million property in Byron Bay.

In regards to this, Abbie said in the video, “Adam's moving in on Sunday, I own this apartment, and I'm trying to figure out how to split costs or if he pays rent.”

Moreover, she explained that while the couple earns similar incomes, her concerns stem from past experiences of men financially exploiting women.

According to Daily Mail, to ensure financial independence, Abbie confirmed she has a binding financial agreement in place and expects Adam to contribute to rent, utilities, and household expenses, including hiring a cleaner.

However, she remains uncertain about how much rent to charge, debating whether to base it on market rates for a room in the area.

Additionally, the post sparked widespread discussion among her followers, with many offering personal experiences and financial strategies, as per the outlet.

Meanwhile, some suggested Adam should pay market rent, while others recommended a contribution model that could later translate into shared equity.

Furthermore, Abbie dismissed the idea of Adam covering all household costs, emphasizing her desire to maintain financial autonomy by stating, "I’d feel deeply uncomfortable having a man control the finances,” as per the publication.

It is worth mentioning that the couple, who have been dating for six months, previously confirmed their cohabitation plans on Abbie’s podcast, It's A Lot.