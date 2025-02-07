Elton John recalls 'huge doubt' on making new music

Sir Elton John just revealed the struggles behind making his upcoming album, Who Believes In Angels?

The iconic 77-year-old musician, who recently suffered from a severe eye infection that altered his vision, explained how he went in to a “very, very dark place” after having a meltdown in the studio.

As he sobbed and slammed his headphones along with snapping at his collaborators, he was filmed as Sir Elton could also be seen ripping up a piece of sheet music, all turned into a short behind-the scenes film.

Speaking of the experience with Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2, he recalled feeling fragile during the process of writing the album.

“I came into this album with huge doubt,” the Can You Feel The Love Tonight hitmaker said, who appeared on the show with his collaborator, Brandi Carlile.

Sir Elton continued, “I mean the beginning of this album is not easy. I had more doubt on this record than I've ever had in my life.”

In response to what was the reason behind the process not being “easy” he replied, “I was in a very very dark place of doubt. I was tired, I wasn't feeling well and after I got through that weak period of feeling like that, it just flew and it was just amazing.”

“I just wanted [the album] to be special. And you can't guarantee when you walk into a studio that you're gonna come out with something special,” the British pianist stated.

“But if I'd have been on my own without Brandi and Bernie and Andrew, this record would never have got made. It was the combination of all the energy in the room, all the aggravation, all the anxiety, pushed us to make electric music. And I could never have got through it without them,” Sir Elton John concluded.